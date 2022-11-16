Heartland Votes

A few flurries this evening. Continued cold.

Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 11/16.
By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 3:48 PM CST|Updated: 47 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are seeing a disturbance moving through the area with a few flurries and sprinkles reaching the ground. This activity will move out of the area later this evening and skies will clear after midnight. Temperatures will fall through the 30s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Thursday will be Mostly sunny and chilly for this time o the year. Highs will range from the lower 40s north to the upper 40s far south. Another cold front will move through the area early Friday bringing with a chance for flurries followed by much colder weather.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Governor Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday, November 15 that, starting in 2023, Kentuckians...
Beshear: Kentuckians with severe medical conditions may use medical marijuana for treatment
Persimmon seeds at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park
Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

Your First Alert forecast at 4 p.m. on 11/16.
First Alert 4pm forecast 11/16
First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 11/16/2022
First Alert Forecast @ NOON on 11/16/2022
Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Our cold air turns even colder by the end of the week
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/16
First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/16