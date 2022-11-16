A few flurries this evening. Continued cold.

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Wednesday Evening Heartland. We are seeing a disturbance moving through the area with a few flurries and sprinkles reaching the ground. This activity will move out of the area later this evening and skies will clear after midnight. Temperatures will fall through the 30s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will be in the upper teens and lower 20s.

Thursday will be Mostly sunny and chilly for this time o the year. Highs will range from the lower 40s north to the upper 40s far south. Another cold front will move through the area early Friday bringing with a chance for flurries followed by much colder weather.

