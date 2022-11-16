Heartland Votes

Dorena-Hickman Ferry resumes service for the first time in 2 months

For the first time in a little more than two months, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry has resumed...
For the first time in a little more than two months, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry has resumed service.(Kentucky Transportation Cabinet)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 10:37 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For the first time in a little more than two months, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry has resumed service.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the ferry stopped transporting vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri on September 12 because of low water levels.

The Mississippi River had dropped to the 8th lowest ever at Cairo.

On Wednesday, November 16, KYTC reported the river was at 17.15 feet at Cairo, which is high enough for the ferry to access the Missouri Landing.

The river is expected to continue to rise by 19 feet by the end of the week before slowly dropping next week.

The ferry is also now operating on the winter schedule, with the last run from the Kentucky Landing at 4:15 p.m. and the last run from the Missouri Landing at 4:30 p.m.

KYTC is reminding travelers the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is continuing to operate on its Thursday through Monday schedule until an additional pilot can be hired. The ferry is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday during this time.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky., with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Mo.

The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Search continues for missing hunter in Carter County, Mo.
Governor Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday, November 15 that, starting in 2023, Kentuckians...
Beshear: Kentuckians with severe medical conditions may use medical marijuana for treatment
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Persimmon seeds at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park
Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
KY 1529 in the southern part of the county reopened Tuesday evening, November 15 after a crash.
KY 1529 in Hickman Co. reopened after crash between U.S. 51, KY 239
According to the city, truck drivers will be delivering ten 93-foot-long bridge girders for the...
Oversized load delivery delays traffic in Jackson, Mo.
IDOT crews prepping for incoming winter weather.
IDOT crews prepping for incoming winter weather