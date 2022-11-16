Dorena-Hickman Ferry resumes service for the first time in 2 months

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - For the first time in a little more than two months, the Dorena-Hickman Ferry has resumed service.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC), the ferry stopped transporting vehicles across the Mississippi River between Kentucky and Missouri on September 12 because of low water levels.

The Mississippi River had dropped to the 8th lowest ever at Cairo.

On Wednesday, November 16, KYTC reported the river was at 17.15 feet at Cairo, which is high enough for the ferry to access the Missouri Landing.

The river is expected to continue to rise by 19 feet by the end of the week before slowly dropping next week.

The ferry is also now operating on the winter schedule, with the last run from the Kentucky Landing at 4:15 p.m. and the last run from the Missouri Landing at 4:30 p.m.

KYTC is reminding travelers the Dorena-Hickman Ferry is continuing to operate on its Thursday through Monday schedule until an additional pilot can be hired. The ferry is closed on Tuesday and Wednesday during this time.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Ky., with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Mo.

The only direct route between the two states is the Dorena-Hickman Ferry.

