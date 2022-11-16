Heartland Votes

City of Cape Girardeau says ‘no burn day’ on Wed.

By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 12:29 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The city says Cape Girardeau is in a burn advisory status and a “no burn day” on Wednesday, November 16.

According to city leaders, you can check cityofcape.org/fire on any day you intend to burn.

They said conditions are favorable for fire to spread and they anticipate it to stay that way for a while.

They ask that you always check before you burn. You can also call the Fire Department Headquarters at 573-339-6330.

