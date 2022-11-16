Cape Central teachers receive more than $6K in grants for student education

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Grants were recently awarded to several teachers in the Cape Girardeau School District totaling more than $6,000.

The Cape Girardeau Public School Foundation awarded these grants to three educators at multiple schools within the district to help with funding innovative ideas that enhance student education.

Amy McDonald is the Cape Girardeau Public School foundation executive director. She said it’s important to support educators to give students the latest educational technology to help them learn more.

“It’s very important that they succeed in the classroom and become the students of our future,” McDonald said. “They’re actually going to be our employees. We want them to learn and have every opportunity that we can to help enhance their education process.”

McDonald said these grants help stretch the budget these educators work with to help provide them with the latest tools in the classroom.

“These teachers have in-classroom and out-of-classroom experiences and they come up with ideas that are above and beyond the district’s budget,” McDonald said. “We’re always working to help them succeed, to help our students succeed and just to help them bring their creativity to their classrooms.”

One of those educators was awarded $1,200 to help with project-based learning through art at a new Pre-K center in the school district.

“I’m going to be able to utilize the funding to implement project-based learning that will allow the children to have in-depth experiences while they’re learning,” Pre-K Encore Teacher Heather Fisher said. “It will provide engagement and new experiences for them.”

Fisher said it will also help give students more opportunities to engage in educational exercises which will generate growth and development.

“I love to see the excitement in their faces when I come across a new unit that I want to do with them and bring about new technology and new resources that they haven’t had the opportunity to have hands on with,” Fisher said. “With that excitement, there is attention, and they are learning through those hands-on experiences. It has a wonderful end all result.”

Two others, Matt Miller and Olivia Carter at the junior high school, also received grants.

“Matt Miller, we helped him with his eSports program. We’ve been a big advocate of his program in helping our students in developing that eSports league,” McDonald said. “Olivia Carter, she wrote a grant for the girl’s soft rock skills. It will help our girls with some mentoring and some skills that they need to cope with today’s problems.”

Funds provided by the Cape Girardeau Public School Foundation are provided by donations from the community. Money collected from donors are allocated to help fund school related projects.

