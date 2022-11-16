Building of former Paducah residential care center to be demolished

PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - The building of a former residential care center on Irvin Cobb Drive will be demolished.

According to a release from the city of Paducah on Wednesday, November 16, ViWinTech Windows and Doors is moving forward with the demolition in order grow its operations in Paducah. The building is located at 2301 Irvin Cobb Drive.

The city said demolition is expected to begin later in the week or the beginning of the next week.

“For many years the citizens of Paducah have wanted the old and dilapidated building on Paducah’s Southside removed,” Mayor George Bray said in the release. “The city was able to gain a commitment from VinWinTech to choose this site as the perfect location to expand its footprint and grow its operations. As we partner with more private companies willing to establish and deepen their roots in the Southside, we will see long-term benefits. I am proud to partner with ViWinTech in this endeavor, and I know all of Paducah is excited to see a new future for this property.”

The Residential Care Center has been closed to the public since 2007. ViWinTech ownership bought the property on Paducah’s southside earlier in 2022.

In September, the city approved an agreement with ViWinTech for an economic development incentive, linked to the creation of new jobs, of up to $172,000 to help with the demolition costs.

According to the release, ViWinTech received financial support from the Kentucky Economic Cabinet to expand its facility and employee base with an agreement to employ 40 new full-time employees by 2026.

It currently employs about 330 employees at its facility across the street at 2400 Irvin Cobb Drive with many of the employees living in Paducah’s city limits.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.