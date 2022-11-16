Heartland Votes

Black Diamond Harley-Davidson donates more than $500 to fighting cancer

On Wednesday, November 16, Black Diamond Harley-Davidson presented a $565 check to Fighting...
On Wednesday, November 16, Black Diamond Harley-Davidson presented a $565 check to Fighting Cancer Today.(Black Diamond Harley-Davidson)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 16, 2022 at 2:40 PM CST|Updated: 22 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Black Diamond Harley-Davidson presented a check to a southern Illinois non-profit organization fighting cancer.

According to a release from Black Diamond, a $565 check was presented on Wednesday, November 16 to Fighting Cancer Today. They raised the money through a series of Breast Cancer Awareness fundraising activities.

Throughout October, BDHD said it sold limited edition t-shirts and pink tribute ribbons. The ribbons were on display at the dealership all month long.

“Black Diamond is proud to join the fight against breast cancer,” said Black Diamond Harley-Davidson Sales Manager Tony Beyer. “This is the second year we have promoted Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the dealership, and we look forward to continuing this important tradition next year.”

In addition to the monetary donation, the dealership teamed up with Shawnee Health, SIU Medicine and the city of Marion to host a Comfort Kit Supply Drive. They collected items such as pill organizers, travel bags (totes/backpacks), water bottles/tumblers, aloe vera, hats, scarfs, wipes, blankets and candles.

“Comfort Kits are sent to patients and caregivers who are currently battling cancer,” Cierra Johnson, founder of Fighting Cancer Today, explained. “Each package is personalized and includes items to help support and comfort families through this journey.”

To learn more about Fighting Cancer Today or how to donate Comfort Kit items, visit www.FightingCancerToday.org or call 618-922-0585.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
Governor Andy Beshear announced on Tuesday, November 15 that, starting in 2023, Kentuckians...
Beshear: Kentuckians with severe medical conditions may use medical marijuana for treatment
Excavator booms, adorned with the Caterpillar Inc. "CAT" logo are displayed at the Milton CAT...
Caterpillar employee ‘immediately incinerated’ after falling into pot of molten iron, OSHA says
Persimmon seeds at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park
Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?
Doug Stansell, 56, died from a heart attack after calling 911 to report a teenage boy he found...
Good Samaritan dies of heart attack after finding teen hit by car

Latest News

Sheila A. “Annie” Shumpert, 57, of Paducah, was charged in warrants with four counts of...
Woman wanted in connection with 20-month-long investigation into fentanyl sales in Paducah
Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Body of missing hunter found in Carter Co.
The Homeland Security Response Team held its monthly training at Buzzi Unicem.
Homeland Security Response Team trained for high-angle rescue
(Source: KFVS)
Sounds of the Season 2022