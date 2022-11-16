Black Diamond Harley-Davidson donates more than $500 to fighting cancer

MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Black Diamond Harley-Davidson presented a check to a southern Illinois non-profit organization fighting cancer.

According to a release from Black Diamond, a $565 check was presented on Wednesday, November 16 to Fighting Cancer Today. They raised the money through a series of Breast Cancer Awareness fundraising activities.

Throughout October, BDHD said it sold limited edition t-shirts and pink tribute ribbons. The ribbons were on display at the dealership all month long.

“Black Diamond is proud to join the fight against breast cancer,” said Black Diamond Harley-Davidson Sales Manager Tony Beyer. “This is the second year we have promoted Breast Cancer Awareness Month at the dealership, and we look forward to continuing this important tradition next year.”

In addition to the monetary donation, the dealership teamed up with Shawnee Health, SIU Medicine and the city of Marion to host a Comfort Kit Supply Drive. They collected items such as pill organizers, travel bags (totes/backpacks), water bottles/tumblers, aloe vera, hats, scarfs, wipes, blankets and candles.

“Comfort Kits are sent to patients and caregivers who are currently battling cancer,” Cierra Johnson, founder of Fighting Cancer Today, explained. “Each package is personalized and includes items to help support and comfort families through this journey.”

To learn more about Fighting Cancer Today or how to donate Comfort Kit items, visit www.FightingCancerToday.org or call 618-922-0585.

