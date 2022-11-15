Heartland Votes

Tracking a cold, cloudy day

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/15
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:23 AM CST|Updated: 36 minutes ago
Most of the precipitation has pushed to our east, but a few sprinkles or snowflakes possible through the day. Lots of clouds expected through the day today, keeping our temperatures very cool for this time of year. Highs today will only be in the lower to mid 40s in most areas. Skies clear out tonight, allowing for freezing temperatures to return by Wednesday morning. Much of the Heartland will see lots of sunshine on Wednesday, but it will also be windy which will make it feel chilly. Feels like numbers will be in the 30s for much of the afternoon. Even colder weather expected Friday and through the weekend. Highs will remain in the 30s and lower 40s Friday through Sunday.

Latest News

Get your First Alert Weather at KFVS12.
Chance of rain and snow overnight