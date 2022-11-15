Heartland Votes

SBA announces disaster loans available for parts of Heartland suffering from drought

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that disaster loans are available for parts of...
The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that disaster loans are available for parts of the Heartland suffering from drought.(Pexels)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:51 PM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(KFVS) - The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that disaster loans are available for parts of the Heartland suffering from drought.

According to a release from SBA on Tuesday, November 15, the federal Economic injury Disaster Loans are available in parts of Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations with economic losses due to drought that began on October 25.

The declaration includes the primary counties of Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman, Livingston, Marshall and McCracken in Kentucky, and the adjacent counties of Calloway, Crittenden, Graves, Lyon and Trigg in Kentucky; Alexander, Hardin, Massac, Pope and Pulaski in Illinois; Mississippi and New Madrid in Missouri; and Lake, Obion and Weakley in Tennessee.

According to the release, the loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 3.04 percent for small businesses and 1.875 percent for private nonprofit organizations, with terms up to 30 years.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via the SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17703.

The SBA said another declaration includes Lake and Obion Counties in Tennessee; and the adjacent counties of Dyer, Gibson and Weakly in Tennessee; Fulton and Hickman in Kentucky; and New Madrid and Pemiscot in Missouri.

Under this declaration, the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of this disaster.

Besides aquaculture enterprises, SBA said it cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers and ranchers.  Nurseries are eligible to apply for economic injury disaster loans for losses caused by drought conditions.

Those applicants should apply under SBA declaration #17700.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Search continues for missing hunter in Carter County, Mo.
Crews responded to a crash on County Road 543 in the Fruitland area. According to Missouri...
Crews respond to early morning crash
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted
Ronald Doyle, 43 of Vicksburg, Miss., was arrested at a Ballard County, Ky. motel on multiple...
Man accused of waving gun, assault at motel arrested
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’

Latest News

Leaders at one Mayfield food pantry say since the December 2021 tornado, food insecurity in the...
Mayfield food pantry helping community after Dec. tornado; leaders say food insecurity is highest they’ve seen
KY 1529 in the southern part of Hickman County is blocked due to a crash.
KY 1529 blocked in Hickman Co. due to crash between U.S. 51, KY 239
Police in Paducah say someone is using the Annual Christmas Parade to try and pull off a scam.
Paducah police: Someone using annual Christmas parade for scam
In July 2021, the casino announced it acquired property near it, including the purchase of a...
Groundbreaking for new Caruthersville hotel, casino scheduled for Dec. 2