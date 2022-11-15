SBA announces disaster loans available for parts of Heartland suffering from drought

(KFVS) - The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that disaster loans are available for parts of the Heartland suffering from drought.

According to a release from SBA on Tuesday, November 15, the federal Economic injury Disaster Loans are available in parts of Kentucky, Illinois, Missouri and Tennessee for small businesses, small agricultural cooperatives, small businesses engaged in aquaculture and most private nonprofit organizations with economic losses due to drought that began on October 25.

The declaration includes the primary counties of Ballard, Carlisle, Fulton, Hickman, Livingston, Marshall and McCracken in Kentucky, and the adjacent counties of Calloway, Crittenden, Graves, Lyon and Trigg in Kentucky; Alexander, Hardin, Massac, Pope and Pulaski in Illinois; Mississippi and New Madrid in Missouri; and Lake, Obion and Weakley in Tennessee.

According to the release, the loan amount can be up to $2 million with interest rates of 3.04 percent for small businesses and 1.875 percent for private nonprofit organizations, with terms up to 30 years.

Applicants may apply online using the Electronic Loan Application via the SBA’s secure website at DisasterLoanAssistance.sba.gov/ela/s/ and should apply under SBA declaration # 17703.

The SBA said another declaration includes Lake and Obion Counties in Tennessee; and the adjacent counties of Dyer, Gibson and Weakly in Tennessee; Fulton and Hickman in Kentucky; and New Madrid and Pemiscot in Missouri.

Under this declaration, the SBA’s Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is available to eligible farm-related and nonfarm-related entities that suffered financial losses as a direct result of this disaster.

Besides aquaculture enterprises, SBA said it cannot provide disaster loans to agricultural producers, farmers and ranchers. Nurseries are eligible to apply for economic injury disaster loans for losses caused by drought conditions.

Those applicants should apply under SBA declaration #17700.

