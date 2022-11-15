Heartland Votes

Perryville’s Alyson Stortz signs to play softball at St. Charles Community College

By Jess Todd
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 11:02 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Perryville’s number one softball pitcher for the past three seasons will officially be competing at the next level.

Alyson Stortz signed with St. Charlest Community College on Monday.

During her career with the Pirates Stortz amassed over 500 strikeouts and led Perryville to a State Semifinal appearance in 2021.

