Heartland Votes

Paducah police: Someone using annual Christmas parade for scam

Police in Paducah say someone is using the Annual Christmas Parade to try and pull off a scam.
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:28 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
PADUCAH, Ky. (KFVS) - Police in Paducah say someone is using the Annual Christmas Parade to try and pull off a scam.

Police say a post on Facebook claims parade organizers are looking for food trucks to be a part of the parade.

Authorities say this is not true, and anyone who has questions about the parade should contact the city’s Parks and Recreation Department.

The Paducah Christmas Parade is scheduled for Saturday, December 3.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

