Notre Dame’s Hailey Burnett signs to play softball at SEMO

By Jess Todd
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 10:57 PM CST|Updated: 25 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After a verbal commitment earlier this year, Hailey Burnett made her decision official on Monday.

The Notre Dame senior signed her National Letter of Intent to play Division I softball at SEMO.

“I’ve grown up watching all of SEMO’s stuff,” said Burnett. “I was like I want to do that. I want to go play there, and stay local and support the local community.”

It feels amazing. I’ve had it verbal for a while, but now that’s official it feels so real and I’m so excited.”

