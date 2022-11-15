Notre Dame’s Hailey Burnett signs to play softball at SEMO

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - After a verbal commitment earlier this year, Hailey Burnett made her decision official on Monday.

The Notre Dame senior signed her National Letter of Intent to play Division I softball at SEMO.

“I’ve grown up watching all of SEMO’s stuff,” said Burnett. “I was like I want to do that. I want to go play there, and stay local and support the local community.”

It feels amazing. I’ve had it verbal for a while, but now that’s official it feels so real and I’m so excited.”

