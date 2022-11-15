No deer harvested yet in Cape Girardeau’s managed hunt

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - It’s easy to count the number of deer nabbed in the city of Cape Girardeau’s managed deer hunt.

Police say hunters have not harvested any deer.

According to Cpl. Ryan Droege with the Cape Girardeau Police Department, the director of the program said, until recently, it’s been too warm to hunt.

Officials expect things to change when the hunting resumes this weekend.

Some parks in Cape Girardeau are closed during the hunt. It runs through December 23.

