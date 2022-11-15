Heartland Votes

Mayfield food pantry helping community after Dec. tornado; leaders say food insecurity is highest they’ve seen

Leaders at one Mayfield food pantry say since the December 2021 tornado, food insecurity in the...
Leaders at one Mayfield food pantry say since the December 2021 tornado, food insecurity in the community is the highest they have ever seen.(Colin Baillie)
By Colin Baillie
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 4:07 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYFIELD, Ky. (KFVS) - It’s been almost a year since the tornado struck the city of Mayfield, and one pantry is making sure community members don’t go without food.

“It’s worse right now than I have ever seen it,” Ann Qualk, a volunteer at Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry, said.

Qualk has volunteered for more than 40 years. She said the food insecurity now in Mayfield and Graves County is greater than she has ever seen it.

“It’s been tough and we have picked up now recently since everybody kind of getting back into their homes,” she continued.

The organization gives out more than 1,000 meals a month. The director of the food pantry, Jackie Herndon, said around the holidays, demand increases.

“A lot of people don’t have groceries or be able to hit the grocery store. “If they got any money, they can’t buy very much anymore,” she said. “To be able to come in and we try and have frozen meats and other meats available, canned vegetables.”

Herndon said the food pantry was closed for 3 weeks following the December tornado, but Feeding America has helped them get back to where they were.

“They were here immediately, talking to us. What can we do. Like I said, organizations coming in from out of town, people you never saw before and will never see again, they were right here,” Herndon said.

As the city of Mayfield continues to rebuild, Qualk said it’s going to come back stronger than ever.

“We’re going to rebuild. It’s coming back and it’s going to be as the saying goes, it’s going to be bigger and better, we’ll be back,” she continued.

Leaders with the Mayfield-Graves County Need Line and Food Pantry say volunteers are still needed.

You can find out more information about the food pantry here.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 13 after he didn't return home from...
Search continues for missing hunter in Carter County, Mo.
Crews responded to a crash on County Road 543 in the Fruitland area. According to Missouri...
Crews respond to early morning crash
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted
Ronald Doyle, 43 of Vicksburg, Miss., was arrested at a Ballard County, Ky. motel on multiple...
Man accused of waving gun, assault at motel arrested
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’

Latest News

The U.S. Small Business Administration announced that disaster loans are available for parts of...
SBA announces disaster loans available for parts of Heartland suffering from drought
KY 1529 in the southern part of Hickman County is blocked due to a crash.
KY 1529 blocked in Hickman Co. due to crash between U.S. 51, KY 239
Police in Paducah say someone is using the Annual Christmas Parade to try and pull off a scam.
Paducah police: Someone using annual Christmas parade for scam
In July 2021, the casino announced it acquired property near it, including the purchase of a...
Groundbreaking for new Caruthersville hotel, casino scheduled for Dec. 2