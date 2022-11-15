KY 1529 blocked in Hickman Co. due to crash between U.S. 51, KY 239

HICKMAN COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - KY 1529 in the southern part of the county is blocked due to a crash.

According to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet, it’s blocked between KY 239 at mile point 0.0 and U.S. 51 at mile point 5.27.

They said the estimated duration is 2 hours, or around 6 p.m. on Tuesday.

Homeowners on each side of the crash site are being allowed through; however, KY 1529 is closed to all other traffic.

