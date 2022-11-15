Heartland Votes

Kentucky Supreme Court elects new chief justice

By WKYT News Staff
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 3:46 PM CST|Updated: 13 hours ago
FRANKFORT, Ky. (WKYT) - The justices of the Kentucky Supreme Court have elected Justice Laurance B. VanMeter as the 6th chief justice of the Supreme Court of Kentucky.

Justice VanMeter will succeed Chief Justice John D. Minton Jr. who is retiring on Jan. 1, 2023. Chief Justice Minton served over 14 years as Chief Justice.

Justice VanMeter was elected to the Supreme Court in November 2016. He is the third Supreme Court just to have served at all four levels of the Kentucky unified court system.

Justice VanMeter will serve a four-year term beginning Jan. 2, 2023.

