Jay Leno, Jeff Foxworth performance at Fox Theatre canceled after Leno suffers burns in fire

FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4, 2020.(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4, 2020.(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
By Dan Greenwald
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KMOV) - The performance of Jay Leno and Jeff Foxworthy scheduled for Friday at Fox Theatre has been canceled after Leno suffered burns in a gasoline fire.

The Fox Theatre made the announcement Tuesday afternoon. Leno, the former host of the “Tonight Show,” suffered burns in a recent gasoline fire but said he was doing okay.

“I got some serious burns from a gasoline fire,” Leno said in a statement to The Associated Press Monday. “I am ok. Just need a week or two to get back on my feet.”

The Fox Theatre says all tickets will be automatically refunded at the point of purchase and will be processed this week. The theatre adds that all ticket holders will receive credit in the next 7-10 days.

