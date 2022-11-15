Heartland Votes

Human remains found in Jefferson County identified as man missing since April 2021

Jerry Crew's remains were found by a hunter on Nov. 11, 2022.
Jerry Crew's remains were found by a hunter on Nov. 11, 2022.(Jefferson County Sheriff's Office)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:09 PM CST|Updated: 11 hours ago
JEFFERSON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV) – Human remains found in Jefferson County have been identified as a man who was reported missing in April 2021.

A hunter called investigators after finding a suspected human skull in a wooded area near the 8500 block of Rutledge Road in Dittmer on Friday. Other suspected human bones were found nearby.

Deputies said dental records confirmed the remains to be those of Jerry Crew, of Cedar Hill. He was last seen in the 8500 block of Lake Drive in Cedar Hill, and was reported missing on April 29, 2021. An official cause of death has not been determined.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office is asking anyone with information about Crew’s disappearance or death to call them at 636-797-5515.

