Groundbreaking for new Caruthersville hotel, casino scheduled for Dec. 2

CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking for a new hotel and casino in southeast Missouri will be held on Friday, December 2.

According to Century Casino Caruthersville, the groundbreaking will be at 9:30 a.m. at the casino site.

In July 2021, the casino announced it acquired property near it, including the purchase of a two-story hotel and four free-standing houses.

The plan was to refurbish the existing hotel and build a new one near the casino pavilion.

They said the casino will move off the river.

