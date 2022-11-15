Heartland Votes

Groundbreaking for new Caruthersville hotel, casino scheduled for Dec. 2

In July 2021, the casino announced it acquired property near it, including the purchase of a...
In July 2021, the casino announced it acquired property near it, including the purchase of a two-story hotel and four free-standing houses.(KFVS)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 2:56 PM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - A groundbreaking for a new hotel and casino in southeast Missouri will be held on Friday, December 2.

According to Century Casino Caruthersville, the groundbreaking will be at 9:30 a.m. at the casino site.

In July 2021, the casino announced it acquired property near it, including the purchase of a two-story hotel and four free-standing houses.

The plan was to refurbish the existing hotel and build a new one near the casino pavilion.

They said the casino will move off the river.

