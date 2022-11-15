First Alert: Snow, rain moves out, but cold air is here to stay

(KFVS) - Snow and rain is rapidly moving out of the Heartland this morning, but cold air is here to stay.

A few slicks spots are possible during the morning commute.

Even with temperatures above freezing and warmer than Monday morning, it will still be cold and below average for this time of year.

Afternoon highs will only reach the lower to mid 40s.

The average high for this time of year is 57 degrees.

Drizzle and flurries are also possible throughout the day.

Upload your wintry photos below.

There will be a few breaks in the clouds as we get later into the afternoon and evening hours.

Overnight lows will be in the 20s to near freezing.

Wednesday is looking sunny, but still very cold in the lower to mid 40s.

Friday will be even colder, thanks to a dry system.

Highs will only be in the 30s!

The weekend is also looking very cold with overnight lows in the teens and afternoon highs only in the 30s and 40s.

A possible warm up near 50 degrees could arrive next week.

