Cold weather to continue through the week.

By Grant Dade
Published: Nov. 15, 2022 at 5:22 PM CST|Updated: 18 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Tuesday Evening Heartland. The cold weather will continue as we head throughout the week. For this evening we will see clouds decrease and temperatures drop. Readings will fall through the 30s during the evening hours. Lows by morning will dip into the middle to upper 20s.

Wednesday will be partly sunny and cold. Winds will pick up during the afternoon hours gusting up to 20MPH out of the west northwest. Highs will reach the lower to middle 40s.

Tracking a cold, cloudy day