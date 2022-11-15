Cardinals fans invited to drop off gifts for 11th Annual Holiday Gift Drive

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS) - Fans are invited to drop off gifts or a gift card at Busch Stadium for the 11th annual Holiday Gift Drive.

According to the Cardinals organization, you can drop of a new, unwrapped top or gift card at Gate 4 at the stadium on Thursday, December 1 from 7 a.m. to 2 p.m.

If you donate, you’ll receive a thermal mug full of hot chocolate from Delaware North Sportservice, while supplies last.

They say the toys collected and funds raised will provide holiday gifts to children of military families at a Breakfast with Santa at Scott Air Force Base. Donations will also be distributed to select Cardinals Care partner agencies, including Angels’ Arms, Annie Malone Children and Family Services, Marygrove and SouthSide Early Childhood Center.

