Annual Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair returns Dec. 4
CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair returns for a 17th year.
The fair will be held at the Carbondale Civic Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 4.
Admission is free, but a donation of one non-perishable food item is suggested for “Margie’s Basket.”
All food donations will be benefit the Southern Illinois Food Assistance programs and in memory of Alternative Gift Fair organizer Margie Parker.
Face masks are also recommended.
No food or drinks will be served during the event.
Alternative Gift Fair is sponsored by the social action committee of the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship.
The goal of the fair is to let attendees to choose holiday gifts with a deeper meaning for loved ones, while enjoying the day with the community, helping the environment and wildlife and providing meals and shelter for people in need.
The following is a list of this year’s gift fair participants:
- Y’all Rock Carbondale
- Church Women United
- Boys and Girls Club of SI
- San Foundation for Laotian Children
- Carbondale United, Carbondale Area Interfaith Refugee Support
- Habitat for Humanity of Union and Jackson Counties
- Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks
- Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen
- Humane Society of Southern Illinois
- Shawnee Group Sierra Club
- Gaia House Interfaith Center
- Free Again Wildlife Refuge
- Good Samaritan Ministries
- Survivor Empowerment Center
- Friends of Giant City State Park
- Diaper Bank of Southern Illinois
- Southern Illinois Peace Coalition
- Rainbow Café, Green Earth
- Carbondale Warming Center
- A Gift of Love Charity
- Girl Scouts of SI-Jackson County
- SI AIDS Coalition
- Keep Carbondale Beautiful
- Carbondale Laundry Project
- Golden Rainbows of Illinois South
- CUF Fair Trade Coffee and Chocolate Sales
