Annual Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair returns Dec. 4

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Southern Illinois Alternative Gift Fair returns for a 17th year.

The fair will be held at the Carbondale Civic Center from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Sunday, December 4.

Admission is free, but a donation of one non-perishable food item is suggested for “Margie’s Basket.”

All food donations will be benefit the Southern Illinois Food Assistance programs and in memory of Alternative Gift Fair organizer Margie Parker.

Face masks are also recommended.

No food or drinks will be served during the event.

Alternative Gift Fair is sponsored by the social action committee of the Carbondale Unitarian Fellowship.

The goal of the fair is to let attendees to choose holiday gifts with a deeper meaning for loved ones, while enjoying the day with the community, helping the environment and wildlife and providing meals and shelter for people in need.

The following is a list of this year’s gift fair participants:

Y’all Rock Carbondale

Church Women United

Boys and Girls Club of SI

San Foundation for Laotian Children

Carbondale United, Carbondale Area Interfaith Refugee Support

Habitat for Humanity of Union and Jackson Counties

Friends of Carbondale Dog Parks

Southern Illinois Collaborative Kitchen

Humane Society of Southern Illinois

Shawnee Group Sierra Club

Gaia House Interfaith Center

Free Again Wildlife Refuge

Good Samaritan Ministries

Survivor Empowerment Center

Friends of Giant City State Park

Diaper Bank of Southern Illinois

Southern Illinois Peace Coalition

Rainbow Café, Green Earth

Carbondale Warming Center

A Gift of Love Charity

Girl Scouts of SI-Jackson County

SI AIDS Coalition

Keep Carbondale Beautiful

Carbondale Laundry Project

Golden Rainbows of Illinois South

CUF Fair Trade Coffee and Chocolate Sales

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.