2nd food truck rally to be held during Christmas Craft Expo in Cape Girardeau

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Several food trucks are teaming up to satisfy the taste buds of hungry craft fair shoppers and more.

A second Cape Food Truck Rally will be held at AC Brace Arena in Cape Girardeau on Saturday, November 19 from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Operators from a variety of food trucks in southeast Missouri will be serving up their good eats to help introduce what they have to offer while supporting local businesses.

The following food trucks are set to participate this week:

Waves Mini Donuts

Nana Snacks

Tasty Sno Crabz

Turk Dawgs

Molon Latte

2 Sides Grillin’

Mexico on Wheels

In addition to the food truck rally, the 48th Annual Christmas Craft Expo will be taking place inside AC Brace Arena and 4H building.

The event event will feature hundreds of crafters selling handmade items.

The craft expo will be held Saturday, Nov. 19 from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. and on Sunday, Nov. 20 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

Admission is $5 for a weekend pass and $3 for Sunday only.

River Valley Craft Club is hosting the craft expo.

