Tracking snow for some areas overnight

First Alert Weather at 4:45 a.m. 11/14
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 6:06 AM CST|Updated: 21 minutes ago
Another chilly day expected across the Heartland today. Thankfully much of the day will be sunny, but highs will still only be in the mid to upper 40s. Increasing clouds expected this afternoon and evening. Precipitation will move into the Heartland by 8 or 9PM tonight and continue to spread across the Heartland. Much of the Heartland will stay right above freezing overnight, so travel impacts are not expected. Northern and western counties across southeast Missouri will have the best chance for accumulation as your temperatures will drop below freezing. In this area, about an inch of snow expected. So, there could be a few slick spots in this area on Tuesday morning. The next week looks very cold and mainly dry after tonight’s precipitation. Friday will be the coldest day with highs only in the 30s!

