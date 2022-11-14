Heartland Votes

St. Louis Cardinals announce ‘Red Friday’ ticket sales

Where to travel: 2017 Summer Vacation Hot Spots
(tcw-kfvs12)
By Stephanie Usery
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:28 PM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS (KMOV) --- Some St. Louis Cardinals tickets will go on sale Friday morning.

The ‘Red Friday’ sale will give fans a chance to get some single-game All-Inclusive tickets or choose from a variety of five, six and 10-game ticket packs. The packs are centered around some of the upcoming season’s highest-demand games, including Opening Day and the Cubs series.

Tickets go on sale at 10 a.m. and can be purchased online here, at the Busch Stadium Box Office or by calling 314-345-9000.

Copyright 2022 KMOV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 14 after he didn't return home from...
Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, Mo.
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted
Crews responded to a crash on County Road 543 in the Fruitland area. According to Missouri...
Crews respond to early morning crash
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
Jay Leno suffers burns in gasoline fire, says he’s ‘OK’
Ronald Doyle, 43 of Vicksburg, Miss., was arrested at a Ballard County, Ky. motel on multiple...
Man accused of waving gun, assault at motel arrested

Latest News

Perryville's Alyson stortz signed her letter of intent to play college softball at St. Charles...
Perryville’s Alyson Stortz signs to play softball at St. Charles Community College
Notre Dame's Hailey Burnett officially signed her National Letter of Intent to play Division I...
Notre Dame’s Hailey Burnett signs to play softball at SEMO
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 11/14/22
Heartland Sports at 6 p.m. on 11/14/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 11/14/22
Heartland Sports at 10 p.m. on 11/14/22
The Redhawks are rising after another road victory over the weekend.
Redhawks move up in FCS polls