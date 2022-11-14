SEMO Food Bank hold holiday mobile food distributions in November, December

SOUTHEAST Mo. (KFVS) - The Southeast Missouri Food Bank will hold holiday mobile food distributions in each of its 16 counties in November and December.

According to a release from the food bank, they’ll distribute food families can use to make a traditional holiday meal, such as hams, potatoes, green beans, corn, stuffing, fruit and pie.

“We know rising food prices have made things harder for many families this year,” Joey Keys, chief executive officer of SEMO Food Bank, said. “The holidays can already be stressful, and when you’re worried about if you can afford lunch meat, how are you supposed to think about a holiday feast. We hope these holiday mobiles make it a little easier for some of our neighbors facing hunger.”

The holiday mobiles will be held in each county in the food bank’s service area in November and December, with each one having enough food to serve 200 families.

The schedule of all mobile pantries is available at www.semofoodbank.org/mobile-food-pantries/.

According to SEMO Food Bank, you may also sign up for text notifications of distributions in your county by texting the name of your county, followed by “co” with no spaces (i.e. scottco) to 51555.

Individuals are only allowed to receive food from mobile distributions in their county of residence and are asked to bring a photo ID or official piece of mail, like a utility bill, with their address for verification.

