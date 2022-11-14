Heartland Votes

Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, Mo.

A search operation is underway near Cave Spring, southeast of Van Buren, along the lower...
A search operation is underway near Cave Spring, southeast of Van Buren, along the lower Current River.(MGN)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:39 PM CST|Updated: 34 minutes ago
CARTER COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - A search is underway for a missing hunter in southeast Missouri.

According to a release from the Ozark National Scenic Riverways, a 58-year-old man was reported missing Sunday, November 13 when he didn’t return from hunting.

A search operation is underway near Cave Spring, southeast of Van Buren, along the lower Current River.

National Park Service personnel along with the Missouri State Highway Patrol Aviation Division, Missouri Department of Conservation and Carter County Emergency Response teams are combing the area.

They say additional personnel is not needed at this time.

The search team is asking that everyone stay clear of the Cave Springs area and Lose Man Cave Road so that the aviation team can work from the air to spot the missing hunter.

