Heartland Votes

Report: Comedian Jay Leno suffers ‘serious burns’ in Los Angeles car fire

FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4,...
FILE - Jay Leno attends the Gershwin Prize Honoree's Tribute Concert in Washington on March 4, 2020.(Photo by Brent N. Clarke/Invision/AP, File)
By Gray News staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:23 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
LOS ANGELES, Calif. (Gray News) - Comedian and television show host Jay Leno was hospitalized after being injured in a fire, according to reports.

Variety said Leno confirmed to them he had sustained “serious burns” in a gasoline fire Sunday but that he was in stable condition.

“Just need a week or two to get back on my feet,” he told Variety in a statement.

The former “The Tonight Show” host was scheduled to take part in a conference in Las Vegas on Sunday but had to cancel the appearance after being injured, the host said in an email to attendees, per People.

Copyright 2022 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

