Redhawks move up in FCS polls

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Redhawks are rising after another road victory over the weekend.

Southeast Missouri State University is now ranked number 17 in the FCS Top 25 poll, that’s up from number 20 last week.

The Redhawks also jumped four spots on the FCS Coaches poll, up to number 15.

SEMO defeated Eastern Illinois 31 to 7 on Saturday.

The Redhawks will close out the regular season at home this weekend against Murray State.

A victory would guarantee SEMO at least a share of the OVC championship.

