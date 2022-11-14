Heartland Votes

Redhawks move up in FCS polls

The Redhawks are rising after another road victory over the weekend.
The Redhawks are rising after another road victory over the weekend.
By Michale Johnson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:19 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The Redhawks are rising after another road victory over the weekend.

Southeast Missouri State University is now ranked number 17 in the FCS Top 25 poll, that’s up from number 20 last week.

The Redhawks also jumped four spots on the FCS Coaches poll, up to number 15.

SEMO defeated Eastern Illinois 31 to 7 on Saturday.

The Redhawks will close out the regular season at home this weekend against Murray State.

A victory would guarantee SEMO at least a share of the OVC championship.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted
Ronald Doyle, 43 of Vicksburg, Miss., was arrested at a Ballard County, Ky. motel on multiple...
Man accused of waving gun, assault at motel arrested
While units were gearing up to respond, a second structure fire was toned out at 8:50 a.m. to...
Multiple agencies respond to two simultaneous fires in Benton, Ill.
Four people were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho campus. The university...
Police ID University of Idaho students found dead near campus

Latest News

Razorback commit Reese Robinett had 5 RBI as Kennett won the MSHSAA Class 4 State Championship
Kennett native Reese Robinett draws high praise from Arkansas’ Van Horn
One student could win free tuition to SIUC for the spring semester if 2,000 students attend the...
Free SIU tuition for 1 Saluki if 2K students attend men’s basketball home opener
The Southern Illinois University football team has fallen out of the Top 25 after its second...
SIU drops of out Top 25, SEMO falls to #22
Heartland author previews new book on history of SEMO football
Heartland author previews new book on history of SEMO football