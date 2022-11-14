Oversized load delivery could delay traffic Tuesday

JACKSON, Mo. (KFVS) - Traffic delays are possible Tuesday, November 15 in Jackson because of an oversized delivery.

According to the city, truck drivers will be delivering ten 93-foot-long bridge girders for the West Mary Street Bridge and Sidewalk Improvements Project.

The city said turning movements of the delivery trucks could cause temporary traffic delays along the planned route from 7 a.m. to 3 p.m.

The route delivery trucks will be using is the following: trucks will exit I-55 at Fruitland exit 105, travel south on North High Street, turn right onto West Independence Street, left onto North Farmington Road and then left onto Oak Street.

Drivers are advised to prepare and allow for delays along the delivery route, or to use alternate routes to avoid the area.

