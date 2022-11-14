Heartland Votes

Mo. Dept. of Conservation reports nearly 94K deer harvested during firearms opening weekend

Brayden Bachtel, 11, took this buck Saturday morning in Chariton County on private land. He was...
Brayden Bachtel, 11, took this buck Saturday morning in Chariton County on private land. He was among the tens-of-thousands of deer hunters in Missouri who harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season Nov. 12 and 13.(Missouri Department of Conservation)
By Amber Ruch
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 1:34 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MISSOURI (KFVS) - Preliminary data from the Missouri Department of Conservation shows deer hunters harvested 93,355 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season.

Opening weekend was November 12-13.

According to the department, of the 93,355 harvested, 55,267 were antlered bucks, 7,250 were button bucks and 30,838 were does.

Top harvest counties for opening weekend were Franklin with 2,015 deer harvested, Texas with 1,724 and Callaway with 1,692.

For more information on the preliminary harvest totals by season, county and type of deer, you can click here.

In 2021, MDC said hunters checked 89,939 deer during opening weekend of the November portion of firearms deer season.

“After a mild start to the month of November, the weather sure turned colder just in time for opening weekend,” MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle said in a release. “Although Saturday was a bit blustery, we had some good conditions, overall, for opening weekend this year and the long-term forecast looks very good at this point as well.”

The November portion of firearms deer season continues through Nov. 22.

Missouri’s archery deer and turkey season resumes Nov. 23 through Jan. 15, 2023.

The late youth portion of firearms season runs Nov. 25-27.

The antlerless portion of firearms deer season runs Dec. 3-11 (in open counties) followed by the alternative methods portion Dec. 24 through Jan. 3, 2023.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted
Ronald Doyle, 43 of Vicksburg, Miss., was arrested at a Ballard County, Ky. motel on multiple...
Man accused of waving gun, assault at motel arrested
While units were gearing up to respond, a second structure fire was toned out at 8:50 a.m. to...
Multiple agencies respond to two simultaneous fires in Benton, Ill.
Four people were found dead in a home near the University of Idaho campus. The university...
Police ID University of Idaho students found dead near campus

Latest News

A search operation is underway near Cave Spring, southeast of Van Buren, along the lower...
Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, Mo.
Heartland Road Projects.
Heartland Road Projects
Traffic delays are possible Tuesday, November 15 in Jackson because of an oversized delivery.
Oversized load delivery could delay traffic Tuesday
Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer shared some of her weather knowledge with the second grade...
Laura Wibbenmeyer visits 2nd grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul