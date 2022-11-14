MDC thanks hunters for submitting samples to track down chronic wasting disease

(KFVS) - Hunters across the state of Missouri have been participating in sampling efforts to track down chronic wasting disease (CWD) in the deer that have been harvested.

The Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is thanking the deer hunters who have participated in the mandatory efforts, which includes 34 counties.

A total of 19,400 deer were collected by the MDC for testing on Nov. 12 and 13.

“We greatly appreciate the participation and support of the many thousands of hunters who presented their deer for CWD sampling during opening weekend,” MDC Cervid Program Supervisor Jason Isabelle said. “Hunters play a critical role in MDC’s efforts to find and manage CWD in Missouri.”

The MDC reports that the November portion of firearms deer season allows hunters to harvest between a quarter to a third of the total deer population in Missouri.

The sampling covers an area where the greatest potential for new infection from the disease exists, which is called the CWD Management Zone.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.