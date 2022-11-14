Heartland Votes

MDC collects Chronic Wasting Disease samples in deer across Missouri

Missouri Department of Conservation staff collect samples of white-tailed deer in Perry County to test for Chronic Wasting Disease.
Missouri Department of Conservation staff collect samples of white-tailed deer in Perry County to test for Chronic Wasting Disease.(Photo source: Mike Mohundro KFVS)
By Mike Mohundro
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 6:18 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
PERRYVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The Missouri Department of Conservation met up with hunters across the State of Missouri to sample white-tailed deer for Chronic Wasting Disease this weekend.

CWD is a deadly disease in white-tailed deer and other members of the deer family. The sampling from MDC personnel is designed to locate the areas of where the disease is and limit the spread of the disease.

The MDC’s Regional Resource Management Supervisor Kevin Brunke in Perry County was at a sampling site. He said it’s necessary to sample the deer population because CWD is in the area nearby.

“We’re trying to detect CWD early,” Brunke said. “It seems to spread by sparks. This will help us locate where those new cases may arise. Then, that way we will know where to target our efforts in the Spring and late Winter to try to thin the herd a little bit.”

MDC staff also asked the hunters where they were when they killed their deer to understand more of a precise location of where the disease is currently present at.

“The closer we can get to where the positive (disease) came from, we’ll know and have a better idea on where to focus our efforts to try to maybe shoot more positive deer in the future,” Brunke said. “That way the less positive deer on the landscape, the less they’re spreading the prions which spread the disease.”

Hunters in 34 Mo. counties were required to take their harvested deer to one of the CWD sampling stations to be tested for the disease.

In Southeast Mo., this includes the counties of Perry, Ripley, Ste. Genevieve and St. Francois.

“It’s a colossal effort to collect CWD samples on the weekend,” Brunke said. So, we try to get the most bang for our buck and know where we have positives on the landscape. We have a passive system to where we go through taxidermists and some meat processors and stuff to help get us those peripheral counties that we think we can detect early on enough.”

While the mandatory weekend is coming to a close, hunters are still able to drop off deer heads at freezer drop off sites across the region.

For more information about CWD, you can visit MDC’s website here.

