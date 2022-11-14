Heartland Votes

Man charged in connection with deadly Caruthersville shooting appears in court

18-year-old Zy’Quan Williams, of Charleston, was arrested after a traffic stop by Cape Girardeau police and the Missouri State Highway Patrol.(Pemiscot County Sheriff’s Office)
By Michale Johnson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:26 PM CST|Updated: 19 minutes ago
CARUTHERSVILLE, Mo. (KFVS) - The man charged in connection with a deadly shooting after a football game in Caruthersville appeared before a judge on Monday morning, November 14.

According to court records, at Monday’s preliminary hearing, the public defender representing Zy’Quan Williams asked the judge to set bond for the 18 year old, but the judge denied that request.

Williams is charged with first-degree murder in the shooting death of 19-year-old Hershal Grant, JR. back in September.

He’s one of three people charged in connection to the shooting.

Williams is scheduled to be back in court in 2 weeks.

