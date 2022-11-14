Man accused of waving gun, assault at motel arrested

BALLARD COUNTY, Ky. (KFVS) - A Vicksburg, Mississippi man is facing a long list of charges after Ballard County Sheriff’s deputies were called to a motel Sunday morning, November 13.

Deputies were called to the La Center Motel at approximately 6 a.m. to a report of a man waving a gun around.

According to the sheriff’s office, 43-year-old Ronald Doyle was taken into custody after deputies arrived.

The sheriff’s office said a rifle and a small amount of a white powder, which tested positive for cocaine, was found in Doyle’s motel room.

Investigators said they learned Doyle had gone into one of the other motel rooms with the rifle and assaulted a person inside.

When Doyle reportedly approached another room, he reportedly went away when the person inside showed they had a firearm of their own.

The sheriff’s office believes Doyle was under the influence of drugs.

They said Doyle stated to investigators that he was “a crackhead” and had awake for three days.

Doyle was arrested and booked into the Ballard County Detention Center on the following charges:

Burglary 1st degree

Public intoxication- controlled substances

Disorderly conduct, 2nd degree

Possession controlled substance, 1st degree (cocaine), firearm enhanced

Possession controlled substance, 1st degree (methamphetamine), firearm enhanced

Drug paraphernalia, buy/possess

Terroristic threatening, 3rd degree

Resisting arrest

Possession of firearm by a convicted felon

