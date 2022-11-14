Laura Wibbenmeyer visits 2nd grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul

CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer shared some of her weather knowledge with the second grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul Parish School in Cape Girardeau during a recent visit.

The second graders just wrapped up their weather chapter in science class.

The class had lots of great questions and even did an experiment with their new weather knowledge.

They were able to take the science knowledge and make clouds in their classroom with Laura’s help.

