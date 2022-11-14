Heartland Votes

Laura Wibbenmeyer visits 2nd grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul

Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer shared some of her weather knowledge with the second grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul Parish School in Cape Girardeau.
By Laura Wibbenmeyer
Published: Nov. 14, 2022
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - Meteorologist Laura Wibbenmeyer shared some of her weather knowledge with the second grade classroom at St. Vincent de Paul Parish School in Cape Girardeau during a recent visit.

The second graders just wrapped up their weather chapter in science class.

The class had lots of great questions and even did an experiment with their new weather knowledge.

They were able to take the science knowledge and make clouds in their classroom with Laura’s help.

Laura's field trip to St. Vincent De Paul Parish School
Laura's field trip to St. Vincent De Paul Parish School
