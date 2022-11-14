Heartland Votes

Kennett native Reese Robinett draws high praise from Arkansas’ Van Horn

Razorback commit Reese Robinett had 5 RBI as Kennett won the MSHSAA Class 4 State Championship
By Logan Whaley
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 7:36 PM CST|Updated: 8 hours ago
FAYETTEVILLE, Ark. (KAIT) - Kennett standout Reese Robinett is already making an impact in Fayetteville.

Robinett, the incoming freshman, powered the Indians both on the mound and at the plate throughout his four seasons. He signed with the Diamond Hogs as an infielder last year.

Coach Dave Van Horn was asked about the impact he thinks the slugging infielder can have.

“Reese Robinett, the story with him growing up was he’s a good hitter, big left-handed hitter up in Missouri and was a guy that we needed to get on, we followed him around a little bit and he hit,” Van Horn said. “After we committed him I talked to a lot of people that watched their team or had kids on those teams a lot of the parents, they’d say he just hits and, he’s kind of a quiet kid and he’s got a nickname of ‘Big Country’ in here. You know, everybody, every team needs a ‘Big Country.’ I like it.”

Van Horn also talked about what position we could see Robinett at on the diamond.

“[He] was the third baseman in high school, a lot of times that translates to a first baseman at our level, but he’s, he’s pretty good over there; he’s a good first baseman,” Van Horn said. “We’re playing him in both spots, but the bat in the second half was really good. And he proved that he hit some good pitching. You know, he uses the whole field. He’s got a good swing for a big guy. It’s short, but powerful, and I think he’s got a bright future here.”

Robinett and the Diamond Hogs will open their season on February 17th in Texas.

