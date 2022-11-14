IDOT crews prepping for incoming winter weather.

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The Heartland braced for another round of snow overnight Monday, November 14, and that means the drive to work or school on Tuesday morning could be slick depending on where you live.

On Monday, we caught up with the Illinois Department of Transportation to see how they are prepping for the winter weather.

IDOT’s operations engineer said that crews, especially along the Route 13 corridor and north, will be out prepping and treating the roads before the expected winter weather rolls in.

“We just ask that everybody gives us a little patience, stay away from the plows as much as you can,’ Rob Graeff, IDOT District 9 operation engineer, said.

Graeff said IDOT crews plan to work throughout the night to clear and treat roadways.

Graeff also mentioned the sunshine during the day Monday should help his team this evening.

“When the sun’s out, that warms the pavement temperatures, prevents anything from immediately sticking, so if nothing else, it buys us a little bit of time until you know it’ll obviously get a lot colder once the sun goes down,” Graeff said.

Snow accumulation is expected depending on where you live and Graeff has this advice for drivers.

“Plan ahead, let your family and friends know where you’re going, always have a cell phone charged when you’re leaving on your trip, place a kit in your car, you won’t miss it until you need and then you don’t have it right? So we just encourage everyone slow down, speed is not your friend during any type of winter event whether it be freezing rain, sleet, snow, ice,” he explained.

He also reminded drivers to be careful over bridges, curves and ramps.

He said his team is looking forward to keeping the roads clear.

“We are excited to get back out and no one really likes the winter and we do our best to keep the traveling public safe,” he continued.

According to Graeff, crews will begin prepping the roads around 8 p.m. Monday. Those crews are expected to be out working all night long.

