First Alert: Chilly, sunny day ahead of rain & snow chances tonight

(KFVS) - Today will be slightly warmer than Sunday, but it will still be chilly.

This morning, some will need to scrape heavy frost off their vehicle windows.

Patchy fog is also possible.

Under sunny skies, temperatures this afternoon will warm in the mid 40s to 50 degrees.

Clouds start to increase late afternoon into the evening hours.

Tonight, another system will push into the Heartland bringing the threat of wintry precipitation.

Northwest counties have the best chance of getting some wet snow, with mostly rain in our southeastern counties.

Snow accumulations do not look terribly heavy, about an inch, but slick travel is possible by Tuesday morning’s commute.

The rest of the week looks to be dry, but with below average temps lasting through the weekend.

