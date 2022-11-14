Federal appeals court in St. Louis rules student loan forgiveness program will stay on hold

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS/AP) - President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program will stay on hold while the issue is resolved in court.

According to the Associated Press, on Monday, November 14, a federal appeals court in St. Louis agreed with a lower court ruling that blocked the start of the program.

The ruling comes just days after a federal judge in Texas ruled the administration didn’t have the authority to forgive student loan debt.

The administration has stopped taking applications for the program, but is likely to appeal the latest ruling.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the following statement on Monday following the decision.

“Millions of hardworking Americans have felt the pain of increased inflation and rising prices due to the Biden Administration’s disastrous policies. The Biden Administration’s attempt to forgive student loan debt would saddle Americans who did not take out loans or who have paid their loans off already with even more economic woes. This is a big win for our Office and for Americans across the country, and we will keep up the fight.”

