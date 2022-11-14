Heartland Votes

Federal appeals court in St. Louis rules student loan forgiveness program will stay on hold

President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program will stay on hold while the issue is...
President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program will stay on hold while the issue is resolved in court.
By Michale Johnson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 2:44 PM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ST. LOUIS, Mo. (KFVS/AP) - President Joe Biden’s student loan forgiveness program will stay on hold while the issue is resolved in court.

According to the Associated Press, on Monday, November 14, a federal appeals court in St. Louis agreed with a lower court ruling that blocked the start of the program.

The ruling comes just days after a federal judge in Texas ruled the administration didn’t have the authority to forgive student loan debt.

The administration has stopped taking applications for the program, but is likely to appeal the latest ruling.

Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt released the following statement on Monday following the decision.

“Millions of hardworking Americans have felt the pain of increased inflation and rising prices due to the Biden Administration’s disastrous policies. The Biden Administration’s attempt to forgive student loan debt would saddle Americans who did not take out loans or who have paid their loans off already with even more economic woes. This is a big win for our Office and for Americans across the country, and we will keep up the fight.”

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved. The Associated Press also contributed to this story.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 14 after he didn't return home from...
Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, Mo.
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted
A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU
Ronald Doyle, 43 of Vicksburg, Miss., was arrested at a Ballard County, Ky. motel on multiple...
Man accused of waving gun, assault at motel arrested
Crews responded to a crash on County Road 543 in the Fruitland area. According to Missouri...
Crews respond to early morning crash

Latest News

According to the city, truck drivers will be delivering ten 93-foot-long bridge girders for the...
Oversized load delivery could delay traffic in Jackson, Mo. on Tuesday
Truck drivers will be delivering 10 93-foot-long bridge girders for the West Mary St. bridge...
Drone12: West Mary St. bridge and sidewalk improvements project in Jackson, Mo.
Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 14 after he didn't return home from...
Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, Mo.
Brayden Bachtel, 11, took this buck Saturday morning in Chariton County on private land. He was...
Mo. Dept. of Conservation reports nearly 94K deer harvested during firearms opening weekend