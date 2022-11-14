Heartland Votes

Fairfield man wants new murder trial

By 14 News Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 3:34 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
FAIRFIELD, Ill. (WFIE) - The Fairfield man found guilty in the 2014 murder of Megan Nichols wants a new trial.

[Previous: Fairfield man found guilty in Illinois murder trial]

According to court records, his attorney filed a motion for a new trial.

Brodey Murbarger was found guilty of murder last month following a week long trial in Fairfield, Illinois.

During that trial, FBI expert revealed a red stain in the back of Murbarger’s car was Megan’s blood.

The defense argued that the pair were in a relationship, so her DNA being in his car shouldn’t be shocking.

As we reported, Megan went missing in 2014. Her remains were not found until 2018.

Murbarger was arrested in 2020.

We reached out to his defense attorney to find out what’s the next step and have not heard back.

