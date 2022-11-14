Heartland Votes

Crews respond to early morning crash

Crews responded to a crash on County Road 543 in the Fruitland area. According to Missouri State Highway Patrol, a pickup truck went off the roadway, flipped and landed on its top in a creek bed.(Source: KFVS/Noland Cook)
By Marsha Heller
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 7:45 AM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
CAPE GIRARDEAU COUNTY, Mo. (KFVS) - County Road 543 in the Fruitland area was briefly reduced to one lane during the Monday morning commute because of a crash.

According to the Missouri State Highway Patrol, the driver of a pickup truck was not feeling well when his vehicle got too close to the edge of a curve.

The truck went off the side of the road and flipped on to its top and landed in a dry creek bed.

MSHP said the driver suffered minor injuries.

As crews worked to get the driver to an ambulance and to remove the truck, CR 543 was reduced to one lane for about an hour.

Members of the Fruitland Fire Protection District, Cape County Private Ambulance Service, Cape Girardeau Sheriff’s Office and Missouri State Highway Patrol responded to the crash.

