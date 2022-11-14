Heartland Votes

Could persimmon seeds give glimpse into winter ahead?

The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook.
Persimmon seeds at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park
Persimmon seeds at Fort Loudoun State Historic Park
By Jacob Durham
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:41 PM CST|Updated: 10 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Tenn. (WVLT) - Each year, people wonder what type of winter is in store, if it will be mild or feature a lot of snow. The persimmon seed could help provide a glimpse of the winter outlook.

When you cut open a persimmon seed, you could see a shape that looks like a spoon, a knife or a fork.

A spoon means a lot of snow and shoveling, and the knife could mean a harsh cold. A fork is a good sign and means a light winter because people will be forking hay earlier.

The symbol found in the persimmon may not give an accurate representation of the winter ahead. However, Eric Hughey, the Park Manager at Fort Loudon State Park, said last year’s predictions were different.

“Last year, we did ten, and they were all spoons, which was a little unique. We don’t usually get all of them the same no matter how many we do,” Hughey said.

This prediction turned out to hold some truth, though, as East Tennessee got some good snow later on in the season. In other years, the persimmons have not been as accurate and can only be taken with so much weight.

Regardless, it is still fun to get out and see what can be found in the persimmons in your backyard. There is even a special way to cut the seeds.

“Ideally, the way to cut one open is to get one out, wash it off and get the slime off of it from the fruit. Let it dry for a little bit and then you can take a razor and hold it with a pair of pliers and use the razor to gently try and cut it in half,” said Hughey.

The best time to find persimmon seeds is when they become really ripe over the next few weeks, according to Hughey. The seeds on the ground are the ideal ones to cut into.

What are the seeds showing this year?

“We have done twelve so far, and we got nine spoons and three knives,” said Hughey.

The seeds have spoken for a snowy and cold winter.

The First Alert Weather Team will be the first to tell you if the seeds have predicted the truth.

