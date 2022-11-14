City of Carbondale, Ill. reaching out to businesses to participate in upcoming Christmas events

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - The city of Carbondale is reaching out to businesses to participate in some upcoming Christmas events.

The Carbondale Lights Fantastic Parade will be December 3.

According to the city, before the parade, from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m., you can go from business to business and pick up cookies during the Cookie Walk.

Check the Carbondale Main Street Facebook page for a map of participating businesses.

Businesses will also get the chance to participate in a Wreath Exhibit at the Carbondale Civic Center.

The city said wreaths will be available for silent auction November 22 - December 3.

The proceeds will be donated to Carbondale Main Street.

