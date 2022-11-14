Chance of rain and snow overnight

CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - Good Monday Evening Heartland. A disturbance is moving towards the Heartland this evening and precipitation will move into the area. For most of the area the precipitation will fall as rain. For areas along and north of a line from Mt Vernon to Cape Girardeau to Van Buren rain could mix with snow. Across our far northwestern counties precipitation will likely become all snow and light accumulations will be possible, mainly on grassy and elevated surfaces. Lows by morning will range form near 30 northwest to near 40 southeast. Tuesday will be mostly cloudy and cold. There will be a light chance for a sprinkle or flurry. Highs will reach the lower to middle 40s.

