Beshear to make announcement Tues. on medical marijuana in Ky.

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Will Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear attempt to legalize medical marijuana in the Commonwealth?

According to the governor’s office, Beshear will make an announcement Tuesday afternoon, November 15 about medical cannabis in Kentucky.

Earlier this year, the governor hinted he’d be open to legalizing the drug for medical use through an executive order after lawmakers failed to send a bill to do so to his desk.

Beshear then formed a medical marijuana advisory committee to gather input from all over the state.

The governor’s announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will stream live on Facebook and YouTube.

