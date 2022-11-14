Heartland Votes

Beshear to make announcement Tues. on medical marijuana in Ky.

Governor Andy Beshear will make an announcement Tuesday afternoon, November 15 about medical...
Governor Andy Beshear will make an announcement Tuesday afternoon, November 15 about medical cannabis in Kentucky.(WBRC)
By Michale Johnson
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 4:42 PM CST|Updated: 29 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FRANKFORT, Ky. (KFVS) - Will Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear attempt to legalize medical marijuana in the Commonwealth?

According to the governor’s office, Beshear will make an announcement Tuesday afternoon, November 15 about medical cannabis in Kentucky.

Earlier this year, the governor hinted he’d be open to legalizing the drug for medical use through an executive order after lawmakers failed to send a bill to do so to his desk.

Beshear then formed a medical marijuana advisory committee to gather input from all over the state.

The governor’s announcement is scheduled for 1 p.m. and will stream live on Facebook and YouTube.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Phillip Carnell was reported missing on Sunday, November 14 after he didn't return home from...
Search for missing hunter underway in Carter County, Mo.
A school bus in Kentucky crashed and went down an embankment near Salyersville. (Olivia...
Students, driver in school bus crash in Kentucky; 3 airlifted
A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU
Ronald Doyle, 43 of Vicksburg, Miss., was arrested at a Ballard County, Ky. motel on multiple...
Man accused of waving gun, assault at motel arrested
Crews responded to a crash on County Road 543 in the Fruitland area. According to Missouri...
Crews respond to early morning crash

Latest News

IDOT crews prepping for incoming winter weather.
IDOT crews prepping for incoming winter weather
The Southeast Missouri Food Bank will hold holiday mobile food distributions in each of its 16...
SEMO Food Bank hold holiday mobile food distributions in November, December
The search is underway for a missing hunter in southeast Missouri.
Southeast Missouri hunter reported missing in Carter County
Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza hands a turkey to a local resident in a vehicle in Cairo,...
Families receive free turkey dinners for Thanksgiving in Cairo, Ill.