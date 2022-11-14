Heartland Votes

11-year-old shot and killed by sibling while mother was at work, police say

The boy who died later at the hospital was with his four siblings, ages 9 to 15, in their Ives...
The boy who died later at the hospital was with his four siblings, ages 9 to 15, in their Ives Estates apartment.(WPLG via CNN Newsource)
By CNN Newsource Staff
Published: Nov. 14, 2022 at 9:18 AM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IVES ESTATES, Fla. (CNN) – Authorities in South Florida are investigating the shooting death of an 11-year-old boy Thursday evening.

Early indications show the child was accidentally shot by a 13-year-old sibling.

The boy who died later at the hospital was with his four siblings, ages 9 to 15, in their Ives Estates apartment.

There was no adult supervision because the child’s mother, a Miami-Dade corrections officer, was at work at the time.

Miami-Dade police say the shooting appears to be accidental and do not expect to file charges.

Police encourage gun owners with children to make sure their firearms are properly stored.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU
While units were gearing up to respond, a second structure fire was toned out at 8:50 a.m. to...
Multiple agencies respond to two simultaneous fires in Benton, Ill.
Dolly Parton poses for a picture before the Carnegie Medal of Philanthropy Ceremony at Gotham...
Dolly Parton receives $100 million Courage and Civility award from Jeff Bezos
Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
Debris from two planes that crashed during an airshow at Dallas Executive Airport lie on the...
Investigation underway over midair crash at Dallas air show

Latest News

John Aniston arrives at the 42nd annual Daytime Emmy Awards at Warner Bros. Studios on Sunday,...
‘Days of Our Lives’ actor John Aniston, Jennifer Aniston’s father, dies at 89
President Joe Biden sat down with Chinese President Xi Jinping for their first in-person...
Biden discusses Taiwan with Xi in effort to avoid ‘conflict’
The Amazon founder said he's giving away most of his money during his lifetime.
Billionaire Jeff Bezos says he will give away most of his fortune
President Joe Biden speaks during a Democratic National Committee event at the Howard Theatre,...
Biden: Still not enough votes to codify abortion rights