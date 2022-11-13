Heartland Votes

Volunteers pack up 10,000 meals for area children in need

By Mike Mohundro
Published: Nov. 12, 2022 at 8:57 PM CST|Updated: 5 minutes ago
MARION, Ill. (KFVS) - Roughly a dozen people came together to help out children in need of food and nourishment in Southern Illinois on November 12.

They were filling up bags of food and packaging them right in the middle of Anderson’s Furniture and Mattress in Marion, Ill.

They partnered with No Child Hungry and wanted to prepare 10,000 meals for the local children in need.

Lowell Anderson is the owner of the furniture store. He said the area has been very good to them and this was a way to help give back to those that need some help.

“You know, we don’t want anybody to go without a meal,” Anderson said. “So, we try to help out the best we can. We started on Monday with another program that we did and we’re going to finish up on Tuesday by giving away a bunch of turkeys to the local food banks.”

Anderson thanks all of the volunteers that wanted to come out and help as well.

“We had some people from the SIU baseball team come over today,” Anderson said. “We have some customers come in here helping, the staff is helping. We’re really proud of all the volunteers we got.”

They plan on delivering all the meals to several locations in the area on Tuesday, November 15.

