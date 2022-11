CAPE GIRARDEAU, Mo. (KFVS) - The SEMO Men’s basketball team defeated Lyon College out of Arkansas 83-46 November 12 in their home opener at the Show Me Center.

Sophomore guard Phillip Russell led the Redhawks attack with 23-points.

SEMO returns to action Wednesday at Evansville at 6:00 p.m.

