Heartland Votes

Multiple agencies respond to two fires breaking out in Benton

While units were gearing up to respond, a second structure fire was toned out at 8:50 a.m. to...
While units were gearing up to respond, a second structure fire was toned out at 8:50 a.m. to 1103 Public Square in Benton.(Michel Curi / CC BY 2.0)
By Clayton Hester
Published: Nov. 13, 2022 at 1:00 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Fire crews in Benton received assistance taking care of two fires that broke out simultaneously in Benton

Fire Chief Shane Cockrum said crews with the Benton Fire Department were toned out for structure fire 8:49 a.m. to Enterprise Street in Benton.

While units were gearing up to respond, a second structure fire was toned out at 8:50 a.m. to 1103 Public Square in Benton.

Smoke was showing from both of the structures.

The initial unit responding to Enterprise, where smoke was showing from second floor of commercial building

First responded to structure on Enterprise, additional units on Public Square in Benton.

They brought in assistance with the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.

One crew was able to extinguish the fire at the Enterprise Street location, which stemmed from a furnace.

The fire on Public Square in bedroom of an apartment over top of the business.

Fire crews made entry and knocked the fire down.

Crews remained on scene until 11:50 a.m.

The state fire marshal is on scene.

The cause is unknown and undetermined, but they are investigating.

No injuries to fire crews or residents.

Copyright 2022 KFVS. All rights reserved.

Most Read

A Georgia man says he rescued a child after hearing screams from the nearby wooded area.
Good Samaritan helps rescue child screaming for help in woods: ‘My instincts kicked in’
Kathleen Gibi holding decade-old bottle found in the Tennessee River
Cleanup crew finds piece of history in river
Mostly melting as it hits the warm ground, but up to 3″ has been reported on raised surfaces,...
First Alert: Up to 3″ of snow reported, leading into chilly day and coldest night of fall
A Maine mother is sounding the alarm after her infant daughter swallowed a water bead. (WMTW,...
Baby swallows water bead, ends up in ICU
According to the USGS, two earthquakes registered within a couple of hours early Friday...
Several report feeling small earthquake overnight near Bootheel; second quake registers a couple hours later

Latest News

Dozens of people came together to help out children in need of food and nourishment in Southern...
Anderson's Furniture helps pack food with No Child Hungry
Roughly a dozen people came together to help out children in need of food and nourishment in...
Volunteers pack up 10,000 meals for area children in need
People took the opportunity to come out to the Holiday Craft & Gift Festival in Chaffee at the...
Chaffee Drive Inn holds craft show to support small businesses
People took the opportunity to come out to the Holiday Craft and Gift Festival in Chaffee at...
Holiday Craft and Gift Festival in Chaffee, Mo.