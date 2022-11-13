Multiple agencies respond to two fires breaking out in Benton

BENTON, Ill. (KFVS) - Fire crews in Benton received assistance taking care of two fires that broke out simultaneously in Benton

Fire Chief Shane Cockrum said crews with the Benton Fire Department were toned out for structure fire 8:49 a.m. to Enterprise Street in Benton.

While units were gearing up to respond, a second structure fire was toned out at 8:50 a.m. to 1103 Public Square in Benton.

Smoke was showing from both of the structures.

The initial unit responding to Enterprise, where smoke was showing from second floor of commercial building

First responded to structure on Enterprise, additional units on Public Square in Benton.

They brought in assistance with the Mutual Aid Box Alarm System.

One crew was able to extinguish the fire at the Enterprise Street location, which stemmed from a furnace.

The fire on Public Square in bedroom of an apartment over top of the business.

Fire crews made entry and knocked the fire down.

Crews remained on scene until 11:50 a.m.

The state fire marshal is on scene.

The cause is unknown and undetermined, but they are investigating.

No injuries to fire crews or residents.

